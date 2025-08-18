SI

College Football Week 0 Odds for Every Game (Kansas State Favored vs. Iowa State)

Kansas State is favored against Iowa State in College Football Week 0 action.
College football is back!

Week 0 is set for this weekend and always, and we have a small slate of games to serve as an appetizer for the jam-packed Week 1 the following week. This week's action will be highlighted by a ranked vs. ranked game when No. 22 Iowa State takes on No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland.

Let's take a look at the odds for all five games set for Week 0.

College Football Week 0 Odds

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Iowa State +3.5 (-120)
  • Kansas State -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Iowa State +126
  • Kansas State -152

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Idaho State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Idaho State +25.5 (-110)
  • UNLV -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Idaho State +1400
  • UNLV -4000

Total

  • OVER 63.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 63.5 (-110)

Fresno State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Fresno State +12.5 (-105)
  • Kansas -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Fresno State +365
  • Kansas -490

Total

  • OVER 50.5 (-114)
  • UNDER 50.5 (-106)

Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Sam Houston State +9.5 (+100)
  • Western Kentucky -9.5 (-122)

Moneyline

  • San Houston State +290
  • Western Kentucky -375

Total

  • OVER 60.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 60.5 (-110)

Stanford vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Stanford +1.5 (-105)
  • Hawaii -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Stanford +105
  • Hawaii -126

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-110)

