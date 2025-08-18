College Football Week 0 Odds for Every Game (Kansas State Favored vs. Iowa State)
College football is back!
Week 0 is set for this weekend and always, and we have a small slate of games to serve as an appetizer for the jam-packed Week 1 the following week. This week's action will be highlighted by a ranked vs. ranked game when No. 22 Iowa State takes on No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland.
Let's take a look at the odds for all five games set for Week 0.
College Football Week 0 Odds
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Iowa State +3.5 (-120)
- Kansas State -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Iowa State +126
- Kansas State -152
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Idaho State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Idaho State +25.5 (-110)
- UNLV -25.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Idaho State +1400
- UNLV -4000
Total
- OVER 63.5 (-110)
- UNDER 63.5 (-110)
Fresno State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Fresno State +12.5 (-105)
- Kansas -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Fresno State +365
- Kansas -490
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-114)
- UNDER 50.5 (-106)
Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Sam Houston State +9.5 (+100)
- Western Kentucky -9.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- San Houston State +290
- Western Kentucky -375
Total
- OVER 60.5 (-110)
- UNDER 60.5 (-110)
Stanford vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Stanford +1.5 (-105)
- Hawaii -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Stanford +105
- Hawaii -126
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
