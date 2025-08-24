K-State's Dylan Edwards Gets Cold Shoulder After Week 0 Injury
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards was a key piece in the team's offensive scheme, with many projecting his individual impact to help the Wildcats boost their attack this season.
Well, that got cut way short against Iowa State, as Edwards left in the first quarter after muffing a punt on Kansas State's first possession. And to add insult to injury (no pun intended), fans were merciless on social media after discovering he would remain sidelined for the rest of the game.
Edwards was anticipated to be next in line for the K-State legendary running backs, following the footsteps of DJ Giddens and Deuce Vaughn. He was even more essential to the opening week game plan, with his absence pressuring quarterback Avery Johnson to step up in the passing game.
But with the weather conditions and it being the Wildcats' first game this season, Johnson was unable to put on the cape without his star rusher.
"Dylan's such an explosive player," Johnson said in his postgame presser. "We had a bunch of stuff game planned for him, so when he goes out, you just kinda have that 'next man up mentality.'"
It's unclear when Edwards will return, but the junior running back was last seen with his foot in a boot.
So, probably not a great sign for a team needing to bounce back next week.
K-STATE BASKETBALL LOSES HUGE PIECE AFTER NCAA DENIES WAIVER
Just when it seemed like Kansas State had filled out its roster for the season, Tyreek Smith's eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang voiced his frustrations about the process.
"We're disappointed for Tyreek with this ruling by the NCAA," Tang said in a release by K-State Athletics. "We wish they could've provided us better communication and transparency during this process and been more consistent with how the rules are applied, as this process left both Tyreek and our program in limbo."
Smith transferred to Kansas State in January from Memphis. He applied for a fifth year of eligibility and was left waiting until the NCAA made its ruling on Friday. The decision leaves Kansas State looking for its 15th player to complete its roster for the season. The Wildcats are pressed for time as they have an exhibition game against Missouri on Oct. 24.
