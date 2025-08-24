Shannon Sharpe Has Strong Stance On Avery Johnson's Family Situation
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson found himself at the center of headlines Saturday afternoon.
But sadly, it wasn't for his performance against Iowa State. It was instead a video circulating on social media, showing the junior quarterback's dad and brother fighting after the game.
Outspoken sports figure Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the situation, discussing it on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Johnson.
"To be in a situation where you fight your dad, you have no respect for him," Sharpe said. "I can see if it's a family situation, where the mom is involved, and he's shoving. I get that. But a situation like this, at a ball game where it's out in public?"
It's still unclear what the motives behind this altercation were, but Sharpe said that this may have been a brewing situation between the two.
"You won't do anything intoxicated that you hadn't thought about sober," Sharpe said. "Your mind won't allow you to go there. People do something reckless, but they thought about it when they were sober. Alcohol broke down the inhibitions. It gave you the courage to go do what you did. I don't care how drunk I got, I'm not about to fight my brother. I'm not fighting my parents."
K-STATE'S AVERY JOHNSON DISCUSSES SHIFTING AMID ROLLERCOASTER SEASON OPENER
Kansas State's offensive game plan drastically changed before the offense even touched the field.
K-State running back Dylan Edwards went to the locker room with an ankle injury he suffered on a punt return Saturday. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson talked about the shift in the offensive game plan during his post-game press conference Saturday.
"Dylan's such an explosive player, and we had a bunch of stuff game planned for him," Johnson said. "When he goes out, you just kind of have to have that next man up mentality. I think DeVon [Rice] did a great job stepping in and trying to fill Dylan's role today, and Joe [Jackson] did a good job too in the run game. Both of those guys were ready when their number was called, and that's just the kind of offense we have to be."
Johnson also had to deal with the weather in the first half, where he went 9-of-14 for 60 yards. The weather improved in the second half, and Johnson completed 12-of-16 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
