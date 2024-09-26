Kansas State Injury Update: TE Brayden Loftin's Latest Status Revealed
The Kansas State Wildcats' underwhelming passing game suffered another blow in the harsh loss to the BYU Cougars.
Tight end Brayden Loftin, who stepped up through four weeks with Ben Sinnott gone, is expected to miss multiple weeks. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman addressed Loftin's injury status in a recent press conference.
"Loftin will be out for a few weeks," Klieman shared. "Lower body injury. It's not season-ending, which is positive, but no, Brayden won't be playing for a few weeks."
Quarterback Avery Johnson will now look to senior Will Swanson and sophomore Garrett Oakley to provide the TE production in his absence. Swanson and Oakley combined for four receptions and 31 yards in the BYU defeat.
KLIEMAN ON THE KEY TO AVOIDING BACK-TO-BACK LOSSES
Klieman is not looking to snap the streak of years since consecutive losses.
2021 is the last time the Wildcats were defeated in back-to-back matchups, but the loss to BYU leaves the door open for this to reset. Kansas State is taking on the No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.
"When you say that, A, I didn't know that, so thanks, and B, it has to come from within," Klieman said of losing a second straight game. "Coaches are one thing, but it's got to come from within, from our leadership, our guys taking ownership, raising their level of play and level of preparation. You bet us as coaches have to continue to push the right buttons, but that's going to be the interesting thing of how we respond."
Improving in the air is a must from Johnson for the Wildcats to walk away victorious. He threw two crucial interceptions against the Cougars.
