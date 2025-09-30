Tyreek Hill Shares Upbeat Message From Hospital in First Comments Since Scary Injury
In his first public comments since suffering a gruesome knee injury during Monday night's win over the Jets, an upbeat Tyreek Hill thanked Dolphins fans and the NFL for the love they've shown him in the aftermath.
"Alright, guys. Tyreek Hill here, the cheetah," Hill said in a video from his hospital bed, posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday. "About to go in for this surgery. Keep your boy in your prayers. You guys have been awesome, man. Fins Nation, just the whole entire NFL has been amazing, sending me lots of love, lots of prayers. I'm absolutely honored, man.
"Granted, the situation," he went on, pointing to his knee. "But I love you guys so much. Hope to see you soon."
The wideout also shared a hospital photo to his Instagram story, which he captioned: "Here we go," with both a "heart" and a "peace sign" emoji.
Hill went down with what was later confirmed to be a dislocated knee in the second half of the Dolphins' win vs. the Jets. It was a very scary-looking injury, but Hill somehow managed to stay upbeat as he was carted off the field.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the receiver also tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL.