Kansas State Is One Of Five Teams With Rare Distinction This Season
The Kansas State football team is already the favorite by most media publications to win the Big 12 conference this season. The Wildcats are also gaining the attention of gambling sites across the country.
The Chicago Sun-Times recently pointed out how the Wildcats are among the best teams to bet on this fall.
"I favor the long game, so that nugget influenced me to take an over position on Kansas State’s regular-season win total of 8.5, at -115 (or risk $115 to win $100), at Circa Sports," Sun-Times gambling writer Rob Miech wrote.
The Wildcats are among five teams who are favored to win every regular season. The others are Clemson (9.5, -165), Georgia (9.5, -180), Notre Dame (10, -120) and defending champion Ohio State (10.5, +125).
The Wildcats have tough game against defending Big 12 champion Iowa State in the season opener. The season goes downhill if they are able to win that.
"Projected to be favored in every game doesn’t guarantee a 12-0 season, but these squads have obvious edges and strengths," Miech wrote. "K-State has the widest berth, since it can drop three games and still pay over dividends. In case the Wildcats and quarterback Avery Johnson soar, I grabbed a 100-to-1 title ticket as potential playoff hedging material."
So it appears the Wildcats are a safe bet.
