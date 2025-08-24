Kansas State Keeps Eyes Forward Following Season-Opening Loss To Iowa State
Kansas State's season didn't get off to the start fans were hoping for.
The Wildcats dropped their season opener to Iowa State 24-21. K-State has now lost three straight games to the Cyclones, and is 2-5 against them in the Klieman era. While Kansas State finds itself with a 0-1 record and a loss to start Big 12 play, the team is focused on bouncing back when it returns to Manhattan, Kan.
"No one really likes to lose, especially not to a rival school like Iowa State," Tobi Osunsanmi said in his post-game press conference. "All we can do is come back and get better. I feel like we have this whole season ahead of us; this one game cannot define us."
Junior linebacker Austin Romaine echoed Osunsanmi and talked about not letting Saturday's result snowball and derail the Wildcats' season.
"Going into this next week, we can't be looking back on this game too much because then we'll get beat the next week, and then we have a short turnaround for Arizona," Romaine said. "We need to have a quick turnaround mindset, and when we get back, figure it out."
Kansas State has its home opener against North Dakota on Aug. 30. The Wildcats have the tall task of regrouping after the long trip home and picking up their first win of the season. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about keeping a level head following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in his press conference on Aug. 18.
"I keep talking about it and cautioning everybody, this is not a one-game season, this is a 12-game season," Klieman said. "This is a really important game for the conference race; it's a really important game for both programs. I've been cautioned about teams that have won and played poorly coming back, and about teams that lost and haven't been able to regroup."
Transfer wide receiver Jerand Bradley had a strong performance in the season opener, hauling in three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. While his season got off to a strong start, he still talked about regrouping for the Wildcats' clash against North Dakota.
"Really just up from here, knowing the team that we are," Bradley said in his post-game press conference. "We fought hard, but we beat ourselves. K-State beat K-State. We know who we are, we just got to come next week and be better."
Bradley also talked about needing to convert on third down and avoid turnovers. The Wildcats were 5-13 on third downs in Saturday's contest, turned the ball over on downs three times, and fumbled twice, including a muffed punt where Dylan Edwards injured his ankle.
