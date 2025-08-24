K-State QB Avery Johnson's Family Allegedly Seen Fighting After Iowa State Loss
But it escalated to a new level for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson's father and brother were allegedly seen fighting after the Wildcats' Week 0 loss to Iowa State.
No further details about the incident have been revealed, but heightened emotions are likely the culprit if Johnson's family was involved. It's only the first game, but the Wildcats needed this victory to kickstart their championship aspirations faithfully.
Johnson had a decent display, going 21-of-30 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown. However, largely struggled in the first half, and still looks very cautious as a passer. Outside of his two big touchdown passes (Jayce Brown, Jerand Bradley), he couldn't really push the ball downfield.
Johnson took responsibility for his shortcomings against the Cyclones, hoping that his teammates follow.
"Guys gotta take accountability," Johnson said. "First of all, as an offense. Two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and a muffed punt, that can't be the offense that's gonna win games. You can't turn the ball over four times and expect to win a game. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability. Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better as a leader? I think if everyone takes that same mentality, we'll have a lot better outcome."
The Wildcats have their Week 1 matchup against North Dakota on Saturday night.
ESPN FPI PREDICTS KANSAS STATE TO HAVE PERFECT SEASON
Game day has finally arrived.
Before the season officially kicks off, let's take one final look at K-State's schedule. College football analysts and reporters from across the country have made their picks for the upcoming season, and now we have a look at the season through ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The FPI is a predictive metric that uses simulations based on a team's strength and past performances to predict a game's outcome.
Kansas State kicks off its highly anticipated season today, and the FPI is adding fuel to the already raging fire of excitement. ESPN predicts the Wildcats to have a historic season, clinching a 12-0 record toward its potential postseason aspirations.
