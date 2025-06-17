K-State Football Gains Commitment From Sixth Texan For 2026
Kansas State's recruiting run through Texas continued into Tuesday with the commitment of Texas Sportswriters Association Class 2A first-team all-state running back HD Davis. Davis announced his commitment to K-State via X on Tuesday, becoming member No. 14 of the 2026 recruiting class.
Davis hails from Wolfe City High School, a team coming off of an 8-3 season, ending with a 40-35 loss to Coleman in the opening round of the playoffs. In addition to his all-state selection, he was also the District 6-2A, DI offensive MVP.
Last season, Davis rushed for 2,739 yards and 31 touchdowns across 267 carries and hauled in 13 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Davis also had an impressive sophomore season, averaging 8.1 yards with 12 touchdowns in just 6 games.
Looking at Davis' film, he is a strong runner who poses problems when he gets to the second level. The first clip of his tape is an eye-catching 89-yard run where Davis stiff-armed one defender and accelerated past the rest of the defense. Davis used his stiff arm multiple times, showing that he isn't afraid to go through defenders to get to the end zone. Davis shows the ability to follow blockers and shake defenders to create big plays.
Davis stands at 6 feet, 200 pounds. K-State was the second team to offer Davis and the only Power Four team. Davis's commitment comes just under a week after his official visit to Manhattan. Davis is the second running back to commit to K-State in the class of 2026, joining fellow Texan Tanner West.
