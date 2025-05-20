Kstate

Kansas State Now In Mix For Three-Star Tight End Recruit

Shandel Richardson

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Top tight end recruit Braden Bach is moving closer to making a college decision. On Tuesday, he announced his top three choices on X. They are TCU, Kansas and Kansas State. Bach is a three-star recruit out of Argyle, Texas. He had more than 20 Division I offers. Last year he caught 26 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns.

The Wildcats have fared well in landing top-tier tight ends of late. Last year they reeled in big-timer Linkon Cure, who is expected to compete for playing time immediately. Cure is the first five-star recruit in school history.

Bach has yet to announce a decision date but is expected to take an official visit soon.

WILDCATS COVETING ALL-AMERICAN DB

The Kansas State Wildcats are in the running for one of the top defensive back prospects in the country. Three-star cornerback S'Vioarean Martin recently announced his list of finalists. They are Texas Tech, Houston and Kansas State. His announcement date is June 19.

Martin is rated as the nation's No. 37 cornerback. He is set to enter his final season at Palestine (Texas) High School. He was recently selected to play in the Navy All-American Game, which features some of the country's top players.

The Wildcats have four recruits for the 2026 class, with the latest being Colorado offensive lineman Oliver Miller. The others are three-star interior offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber from Mill Valley High School in Kansas. Linebacker Dejon Ackerson and cornerback Brandon Ford, both three-stars, are also in the class.

