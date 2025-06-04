San Francisco 49ers Sign Ex-Kansas State Wide Receiver Amid Roster Shakeup
In a whirlwind of roster moves Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Malik Knowles to a one-year deal, adding youth, speed, and fresh potential to their offensive depth chart.
This signing comes at a striking time as the 49ers reshuffle their roster with a receiving corps shakeup. Veteran receiver Trent Taylor was placed on injury reserve, sidelining him this season unless an injury settlement is reached. The 31-year old played 80 NFL games in nine seasons, including appearances with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.
San Francisco also waived offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, just weeks after his signing. The former Titans third-round pick started 28 games over the past three seasons before his release.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Knowles is chasing his NFL breakthrough after previous appearances with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packer. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings in 2023, Knowles was placed on injured reserve in his rookie season to later spend six weeks on Green Bay’s practice squad before being released in November 2024. Now in San Francisco, he is projected to bring intriguing opportunity and a fresh mark for the franchise.
As a dynamic standout at Kansas State, Knowles showcased explosiveness and versatility over fives seasons. He racked up 127 receptions for 1,867, and 14 touchdowns. He also contributed solid ground work pushing 440 yards and four scores, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021. Known for his electric kick return skills in college, Knowles could emerge as a secret weapon for San Francisco. A franchise known for capitalizing hidden-gem talent.
While much attention has been on the recent addition of edge rusher Bryce Huff via trade with the Eagles, Knowles has created his own spotlight giving him another shot at cracking an NFL roster in, this time in the Bay Area.
