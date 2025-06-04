Steelers Fans Hilariously Compare Rookie Will Howard To Tom Brady
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is already making preseason noise with his organized team activities (OTA) performances.
And fans are already creating hilarious headlines to illustrate how much they are buying into the hype. One Steelers fan tweeted about Howard passing up NFL legend Tom Brady in OTA touchdowns — a statistic no one professionally records.
And somehow, Howard was intertwined with Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy again, as a Vikings fan posted the same thing. With McCarthy and Howard coming from rival schools in Michigan and Ohio State, it wouldn't be outlandish to assume this tweet was an extension of the Brady joke and a shot at the Buckeyes' champion.
These are just OTAs, which mean very little in terms of what the regular season looks like. However, Steelers fans are looking for any encouragement when it comes to Howard, as they envision him eventually becoming the franchise quarterback. Heck, some are already trying to mirror Howard and Brady being sixth-round draft picks.
And with that said, Howard has reportedly been improving with each passing day. The former K-State quarterback spoke about his rough starts last month, which, in hindsight, look like the setback he needed.
“First day was a work in progress,” Howard told reporters after his OTAs on May 29. “I didn’t feel great about my first day, but it was a good learning experience for me. I wasn’t expecting to be perfect on my first day. I’m not going to be perfect. That’s the thing, you’ve gotta learn. Especially me being young, you’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches and know that you’re going to make some mistakes, especially being a rookie. It’s how you learn from it and come back from it, and don’t get affected by that.”
