Will Howard, Travis Hunter Have NFL Draft Dilemmas Aside From Future Teams
Quarterback Will Howard will walk across the stage in Green Bay at some point this weekend as one of the picks in the NFL Draft.
They will announce his named along with Ohio State University but a mention of his former school, Kansas State, is unlikely. It raises the question if the Wildcats program deserves some draft love regarding Howard.
He saw time as the starting quarterback in each of his four seasons at Kansas State. Howard took the Wildcats to their first outright Big 12 Championship since 2003. Despite leading the Buckeyes to last season's national championship, he ranks No. 5 in career passing yards at Kansas State, No. 7 in single season passing yards, No. 1 in career passing touchdowns and tied for No. 2 in single season passing touchdowns.
Howard faces the same dilemma as Colorado star Travis Hunter. According to ESPN's Field Yates' most recent mock draft, Hunter could go high as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns.
ESPN's Justin Tinsley posted a video on social media suggesting the NFL should remember the fact Hunter began his career at Jackson State before following Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders to Colorado. There, he became a Heisman Trophy winner and top NFL prospect.
"In what CBS Sports dubbed at the time a 'All-time stunner,' Hunter, then the No. 1 player in the country chose Jackson State over Florida State," Tinsley said in the video. "So yes, talk about the two-way exploits, talk about the Heisman season at Colorado, talk about it all because all the pieces matter. Just don't forget Jackson State University because without Jackson State we don't get this version of Travis Hunter."
Whether it happens or not, the previous schools for Howard and Hunter deserve some credit.
