Peyton Manning Reveals Surprising List of ‘ManningCast’ Guests They Can’t Secure
The ManningCast returned to ESPN2 for the Week 1 matchup between the Bears and Vikings. The first guests of the season were Bill Murray, Saquon Barkley and Randy Moss, which is a pretty good lineup, but as Peyton and Eli revealed in the third quarter, it wasn't what they had prayed for.
Peyton Manning revealed that he had handwritten a letter to Pope Leo XIV, as well as his executive assistant in hopes that his holiness would appear during the first telecast of the season.
Not to be outdone, Eli also tried to invite the Pope via text.
Peyton added that it took two hours to write the notes by hand, which is probably true because who still writes notes these days?
Manning also revealed the show's most sought-after guests, and it is quite a collection of personalities.
"If you're watching, Your Holiness, this is an open invitation," said Manning. "Come on the show anytime. It's you. It's Tiger Woods. It's Bradley Cooper. It's President Bush. It's Larry David. Y’all are our most wanted on that list for the ManningCast. Come anytime. We'd love to have you, Your Holiness."
Tiger Woods, Bradley Cooper, George W. Bush, Larry David and the Pope is certainly a collection of people.