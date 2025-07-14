Kansas State's Avery Johnson Burdened By High Expectations In CBS Rankings
Quarterback Avery Johnson was one of the most-highly recruited players before arriving at Kansas State. Last year, his first as a starter, drew darkhorse Heisman attention. Even though Johnson had a solid season, many felt he underachieved because of the high expectations.
That was part of the reason Johnson only checked in at No. 4 in CBS' top Big 12 quarterback rankings.
Here's what the article wrote: "Johnson finished with a school-record 25 touchdown passes and yet it didn't feel like he met the high expectations many set for him as a first-year starter. Johnson has his doubters after multi-interception outings in three of Kansas State's four losses last fall, but his impact on the team is immeasurable. When he's on, the Wildcats are a conference frontrunner. They were in contention coming down the stretch last fall before a November swoon that Johnson hopes to avoid this time around."
The other part is the Big 12 is loaded with some talented quarterbacks. Arizona State's Sam Leavitt took the No. 1 spot, followed by Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and Rocco Becht (Iowa State). The good news is Johnson, who spurned NIL advances from other teams in the spring, gets a chance to show his worth in Week O against Becht and the Cyclones. The teams meet in Dublin, Ireland Aug. 23.
