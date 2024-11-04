Kansas State's Avery Johnson Details Keys To Success For Arizona State Clash
The Kansas State Wildcats were battling for a victory in the rain on Saturday against the Houston Cougars.
That's no excuse for the upset loss.
Coach Chris Klieman and wide receiver Keagan Johnson refused to acknowledge the poor playing conditions as even a factor in the defeat, but quarterback Avery Johnson was more transparent with the media.
He shared the specific physical challenges while then explaining the keys to success moving into the bye week.
"You know when it rains hard, when it pours like that, it's hard to grip the ball sometimes," Johnson said. "The playbook isn't as wide open because of conditions, but we just have to do a better job of sustaining drives and not having three-and-outs, leaving our defense on the field like we did in the second half."
K-State has a week off to address all of the issues that occurred in the five-point loss to the Cougars. They face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 16 at home.
The Sun Devils will likely look to replicate Houston's success at slowing down the run game, specifically standout running back D.J. Giddens. Johnson also went quiet with his legs against Houston, recording eight carries for 18 rushing yards.
