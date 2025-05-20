Kansas State's Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards Receive Some Heisman Hype
The Heisman Trophy is one of the most coveted awards in college football. Last season, the race came down to Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Hunter won, giving the Big 12 its first Heisman winner since Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.
FanDuel Sportsbook released its Heisman odds for this season. Kansas State's Avery Johnson is tied for the 29th-best odds at +6500. Johnson is joined there by Dylan Raiola, Demond Williams Jr. and Haynes King.
Johnson looks to take a step forward after his first full season under center. He is coming off tossing 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
K-State running back Dylan Edwards' odds to win the Heisman currently sit at +30000. Edwards takes on a larger role in the offense after DJ Giddens was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Edwards has forward momentum heading into this season after he set the Rate Bowl and the Kansas State bowl game record with 196 yards.
The Big 12 has 17 players on the list. The quarterback position accounts for 15 of the players, with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt leading that charge at +3300. The only other non-quarterback on the list is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at +50000.
