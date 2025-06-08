Kansas State's Avery Johnson Nearly Misses The Cut In National QB Rankings
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson should have plenty of motivation entering this season.
For starters, he wants to improve on last year's 9-4 finish in his first year as the full-time starter. He also wants to prove the naysayers wrong. Johnson has been rated lower than expected by most publications during their season previews. Lindy's Magazine recently released its rankings of the top 25 quarterbacks.
He checked in at No. 25, just barely making it. Three Big 12 quarterbacks were higher than Johnson. They were: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and Rocco Becht (Iowa State).
Here was the complete top-25:
1. Cade Klubnik- Clemson
2. Garrett Nussmeier- LSU
3. Arch Manning-Texas
4. Drew Allar- Penn State
5. Carson Beck-Miami
6. LaNorris Sellers- South Carolina
7. DJ Lagway-Florida
8. Sam Leavitt-Arizona State
9. Kevin Jennings-SMU
10. John Mateer-Oklahoma
11. Luke Altmyer-Illinois
12. Diego Pavia- Vanderbilt
13. Rocco Becht- Iowa State
14. Taylen Green-Arkansas
15. John Hoover=TCU
16. Devon Dampier- Utah
17. Julian Sayin- Ohio State
18. Fernando Mendoza-Cal
19. Darian Mensah- Duke
20. Sawyer Robertson- Baylor
21. Dylan Raiola- Nebraska
22. Nico Iamaleava- UCLA
23. Demond Williams- Washington
24. Blake Horvath- Navy
25. Avery Johnson- Kansas State
Despite putting up solid numbers last season, Johnson has a year of comfortability under his belt. That should make it easier to rise the ladder.
