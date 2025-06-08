Kstate

Kansas State's Avery Johnson Nearly Misses The Cut In National QB Rankings

Shandel Richardson

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for receivers against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for receivers against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson should have plenty of motivation entering this season.

For starters, he wants to improve on last year's 9-4 finish in his first year as the full-time starter. He also wants to prove the naysayers wrong. Johnson has been rated lower than expected by most publications during their season previews. Lindy's Magazine recently released its rankings of the top 25 quarterbacks.

He checked in at No. 25, just barely making it. Three Big 12 quarterbacks were higher than Johnson. They were: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and Rocco Becht (Iowa State).

Here was the complete top-25:

1. Cade Klubnik- Clemson

2. Garrett Nussmeier- LSU

3. Arch Manning-Texas

4. Drew Allar- Penn State

5. Carson Beck-Miami

6. LaNorris Sellers- South Carolina

7. DJ Lagway-Florida

8. Sam Leavitt-Arizona State

9. Kevin Jennings-SMU

10. John Mateer-Oklahoma

11. Luke Altmyer-Illinois

12. Diego Pavia- Vanderbilt

13. Rocco Becht- Iowa State

14. Taylen Green-Arkansas

15. John Hoover=TCU

16. Devon Dampier- Utah

17. Julian Sayin- Ohio State

18. Fernando Mendoza-Cal

19. Darian Mensah- Duke

20. Sawyer Robertson- Baylor

21. Dylan Raiola- Nebraska

22. Nico Iamaleava- UCLA

23. Demond Williams- Washington

24. Blake Horvath- Navy

25. Avery Johnson- Kansas State

Despite putting up solid numbers last season, Johnson has a year of comfortability under his belt. That should make it easier to rise the ladder.

