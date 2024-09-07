Kansas State's Chris Klieman Addresses Comeback Win Against Tulane
The Kansas State Wildcats enter Big 12 undefeated but it wasn't easy.
The Wildcats had to rally from a 10-point, halftime deficit against Tulane Saturday for a 34-27 victory. Quarterback Avery Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns while running back DJ Giddens had 114 rushing yards.
K-State needed two defensive plays late to hang on. Linebacker Jack Fabris returned a fumble 60 yards for the go-ahead score and VJ Payne had a late interception in the endzone.
Here's what coach Chris Klieman had to say immediately after the win:
INITIAL THOUGHTS ON THE WIN
"Well, just great result. We went into the locker room with tails between our legs a little bit. Hadn't played well on either side. We were pretty calm, knowing that if we could flip the momentum, we'd have a great chance to win the game. We were able to flip it, tie it at 20, and then guys made plays at the end."
DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS AT HALFTIME
"Well, try not to give up the vertical plays. We gave up the one on third and forever, and they capitalized. That's a really good team, well coached. We're happy to get a win on the road."
AVERY JOHNSON'S PERFORMANCE UNDER PRESSURE
"You hit it, he had great poise and made some throws. We ran the ball better in the second half."
IMPROVEMENTS GOING INTO NEXT WEEK
"We play next Friday, so it's going to be in a hurry with a practice tomorrow. The bottom line is our culture won this game."
