Kansas State's Chris Klieman After Tulane Win: "We Need To Be Better"
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman had two reactions to last Saturday's victory against Tulane.
On one hand, the Wildcats rallied from a 10-point, halftime deficit.
On the other, they know they need to improve in every area.
"The obvious thing is we need to be better in all three phases," Klieman said at Monday's press conference. "We know that there's some things we've got to shore up on specific areas in both sides."
The Wildcats were on the verge on losing everything they earned in the postseason. They were projected among the favorites to win the Big 12 conference but looked like they were on pace to losing to Tulane for the second time in three seasons.
They eventually got it together for the win. It means they enter 2-0 heading into the conference opener against Arizona, which is new to the league. Klieman refuses to devalue the victory against Tulane because of the talent.
"In the same respect, I don't want to disrespect what I believe and know that Tulane is a good football team," Klieman said. "You watch them on tape. The quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line were really talented. They tackled really well. They really hit you and did a good job. That would be terrible for me to say or anybody to say, `You guys don't look really good.' We beat a good football team."'
