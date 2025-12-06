Tulane Wins American Title to Clinch College Football Playoff Berth
In June 2003, Tulane nearly dropped football. In Aug. 2005, Mother Nature nearly dropped the sport for the university, forcing the Green Wave on the road for a season on the heels of Hurricane Katrina.
Now, a generation later, Tulane is the class of the mid-major football world. The Green Wave downed North Texas 34–21 to win the American championship, likely locking up their first trip the College Football Playoff as a representative (though not necessarily the only representative) of the Group of 5.
Tulane jumped out to a huge lead, going up 31–7 as it held star Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker in check. North Texas crept back into the contest in the second half, but a final push into Green Wave territory died when Tulane defensive back Jahiem Johnson picked off Mestemaker in the end zone late—the fifth turnover of the evening for the Mean Green.
Coach Jon Sumrall’s team—at least until the end of the season, when he will depart for Florida—finishes the regular season with an 11–2 record, having lost to Ole Miss and UTSA on the road. The Green Wave’s wins include Northwestern, Duke, Memphis and now North Texas.
Tulane, which defeated USC in the Cotton Bowl in 2022 after its most recent title, will learn its CFP fate on Sunday.