Kansas State's Jerome Tang Adds Old Colleague To Coaching Staff
Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang has called on a familiar face to come on board for this season.
Former North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll will join Tang's staff as an associate head coach following. Driscoll spent time as an assistant coach at Baylor alongside Tang, who then served as an associate coach. Driscoll leaves UNF as the winningest coach in program history.
Tang is looking forward to bringing in Driscoll to leverage his experience and player development skills for the program.
“I am excited to welcome Matthew Driscoll to the K-State family as our new associate head coach. Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game. His ability to develop players and implement high-level offensive systems is second to none," said Tang in a statement.
This move is expected to round out the Wildcats' coaching staff.
Former K-State Coach Bill Snyder Rightfully Earns Spot On Prestigious List
Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has been included in a list of the top 25 college football coaches throughout the 2000s.
The ranking features notable figures such as Nick Saban (Alabama), Dabo Sweeney (Clemson) and Lincoln Riley (USC).
Snyder, the winningest coach in Wildcats history, was ranked at No. 23 on the list. During two stints in Manhattan, he won a pair of Big 12 titles and Fiesta Bowls and had two other top 10 seasons. Snyder had four 11-wins seasons. The Wildcats almost reached the national title game twice during the 1990s, which ultimately wasn't factored in the list.
The Athletic wrote: "But after the peak of one of the most amazing program turnarounds in college football history, Snyder’s 2000s record was still very strong, with two Big 12 titles/Fiesta Bowls and two other top-10 finishes. To come out of retirement in 2009 and show this job could still be a winner was a remarkable achievement. But Snyder posted just one Top 25 finish in his last six seasons, and his Wildcats had six seasons with six or fewer wins after 2000."
Snyder was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
