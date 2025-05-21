Steelers' Will Howard Reveals First Impressions Of Mike Tomlin
National champion Will Howard has raved about playing for an all-time franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition, he gets the luxury of playing under one of the NFL's greatest coaches, Mike Tomlin. Tomlin has never had a losing season as a head coach, despite underwhelming squads and outside doubters. Howard revealed his initial reaction to meeting Tomlin after being drafted.
"I walked in to the Combine and I was like, 'Damn, that's Mike Tomlin,'" Howard said on Kay Adams' Up & Adams Show. "For my whole life, he's been like the longest-tenured coach in the league. And I walk in, and he just could not have been a more down-to-earth, genuine dude. And he's been like that ever since. He's the same guy every time you meet him. Just a true player's coach. He's gonna push you, but it's out of love in a good way."
As Tomlin and the Steelers revamp their quarterback room, they drafted the national champion as a potential second or third option. So far, those in Pittsburgh have raved about Howard, including Tomlin. He displayed that same confident but realistic evaluation of his new quarterback after the Steelers' rookie minicamp last week.
“He’s doing great, but again, we’re at the very beginning of it," Tomlin said in his May 10 media availability. "I don’t know that we’re looking at it through that lens in terms of evaluating him. It’s more about getting to know him and just laying a good foundation that way.”
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Steelers Legend Paving The Way For Former K-State's Will Howard
Will Howard Excited To Possibility Learn From Aaron Rodgers
Two K-State Players Receiving Heisman Hype Ahead 2025 Season