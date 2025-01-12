Kansas State's Jerome Tang Breaks Down Team Morale During 3-Game Skid
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is giving his players a free pass to feel frustrated.
Because they should.
The Wildcats are coming off a 30-point loss to the No. 12 Houston Cougars, their worst of the season. They have lost three straight, including six of the last seven.
And they are just 1-2 in Big 12 play thus far.
"We're down and we're supposed to be down," Tang said after the Houston loss. "If the morale was good, I'd be in a whole lot of trouble."
The Wildcats have to sort out all kinds of issues. They were once again on the receiving end of two big, first-half runs against the Cougars. They were outrebounded 44-20. Three starters, Dug McDaniel, David N'Guessan and Max Jones, all shot under 50 percent.
The only positive was the play of guard Brendan Hausen. He broke free from a shooting slump to score 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the 3-point arc. It was his best game in two weeks.
Despite all of this, the Wildcats have only two days to move on. They play host to Texas Tech Tuesday in Manhattan.
"We also understand that tough people do the next right thing," Tang said. "Our guys are going to refuel, reload and get rest. We're going to come back (Sunday) and get back to work. We got a game against Texas Tech Tuesday. Yea, it's supposed to hurt like that."
