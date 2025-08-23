Iowa State Miraculously Has Two Players With Exact Same Distinct Name
College football is finally back. And that means we get all the incredibly weird things that go with it which make it so much fun.
Iowa State and Kansas State kicked off the action Saturday in their rivalry game known as Farmageddon. For this rendition of the century-old rivalry, they played across the pond in Dublin, Ireland. The game started in chaotic fashion with turnovers galore that continued throughout the first half thanks to the downpour in Ireland. And with the Cyclones on the field, an incredible fact about their team was brought to light: they have two players with the exact same name.
And we're not talking about two Joe Smith's here. Their names are a little less common, as two Iowa State football players both share the name Jace Gilbert. One kicker, one defensive lineman. One Jace T. Gilbert and one Jace J. Gilbert. Thankfully they can be differentiated by their middle initials.
Jace T. Gilbert, the kicker, got off a punt in the first half in Ireland. He serves as a kickoff specialist and shares punting duties, primarily as a shortfield punter, for the team. Jace J. Gilbert, the lineman, redshirted last season, but saw action in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Miami. Now, he enters his redshirt freshman year and could see some playing time, providing an announcer's worst nightmare.
Not to be outdone, Kansas State also features a “Jace” on its roster, although it’s spelled slightly differently—wide receiver Jayce Brown.
Welcome back college football, you incredibly weird and beautiful thing.