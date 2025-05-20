Will Howard Excited About Possibility Of Learning Under Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers has been at the forefront of the NFL offseason. Pittsburgh has been rumored to be the landing spot for Rodgers, but that did not stop the Steelers from using their sixth-round draft pick on former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.
Howard is not backing down from the opportunity to share a quarterback room with Rodgers.
Howard appeared on the Up & Adams show on Tuesday morning, where he said he would love the opportunity to learn from the four-time MVP.
"I don't know what's going to happen, who knows, that's all over my head," Howard said in the video published to X. "I'd love to be in a room and learn from him."
Howard also said Rodgers is a player he idolized growing up.
Rodgers is not confirmed to be coming to the Steelers, but he would bring experience to the quarterback room. Currently the Steelers quarterback room is made up of Howard, Mason Rudolph and another former Wildcat Skylar Thompson. The player with the most NFL experience of the three is Rudolph, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third round in 2018. Rodgers has been in the league since 2005.
Right now, ESPN projects Rudolph would get the starting job with Howard being the backup. That could still be subject to change if Rodgers decides to sign with the Steelers.
Rodgers has been shopping for a new team since he was released by the New York Jets on March 12.
