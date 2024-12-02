Kansas State Safety Marques Sigle Echoes Statements Of Self-Inflicted Mistakes Hurting Team
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson attributed "self-inflicted wounds" and costly turnovers as the team's downfall this season.
Safety Marques Sigle pretty much had the same sentiments after the loss to Iowa State Saturday night.
"Disappointed in ourselves, we beat ourselves once again," Sigle said. "I feel like nobody can beat us but ourselves, and that's what happened tonight."
Sigle emphasized the importance of preventing these early mistakes, saying they were often irredeemable as the games developed.
"We just beat ourselves, we shoot ourselves in the foot," Sigle said. "Whether that's on offense, starting off slow or going out early. Getting three and outs or turnovers early. And the defense, we put our offense in a couple bad situations at the beginning of the game like Arizona State, and we just couldn't make up for it."
Avery Johnson on self-inflicted wounds in losses this season:
"It kinda just sums up losing three of the last four games this season: self-inflicted wounds," Johnson said. "I feel like we beat ourselves tonight, and in all three of those games, I felt like we did things that are uncharacteristic of us and our culture. When you play against disciplined teams like Iowa State and teams that don't make those mistakes, they'll make you pay."
Klieman on turnovers against Iowa State:
"Guys, I mean this is the most obvious thing," Klieman said. "When we turn the ball over, we're not going to be successful. We dropped two picks. I get it man, I appreciate the questions on things. We turned the ball over, and they didn't. We had two opportunities with picks guys. Those hurt you bad.