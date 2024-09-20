Kansas State Searching For Ways To Get WR Dante Cephas Into Offense
Kansas State receiver Dante Cephas arrived on campus with much fanfare.
After transferring from Penn State, he was expected to add to any already impressive receiving corps. Through three games, the Wildcats are still trying to work him into the offense.
"I kind of felt for Dante this past week," Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley said. "I know he had an opportunity on the scramble. I still have a ton of belief in Dante. He's had a great week of preparation. I'm looking forward to seeing him bounce back this upcoming week."
Cephas has just one receptions for nine yards. He caught 82 passes his sophomore season at Kent State in 2021 before transferring to Penn State. Riley said the staff is hoping Cephas becomes a key cog in the offense.
"Sometimes, expectations aren't met with reality if that makes sense," Riley said. "Here's this kid who is this, this and this. I think he's had a really good week of practice this week. I've really liked his attitude and I'm excited for him to continue to grow but I know there's more in him. He knows there's more in him. He's going to be a big part of this offense moving forward."
THE NEXT LEVEL FOR AVERY
Quarterback Avery Johnson is making progress in his first season as the starter.
This week, Riley gave an assessment of the sophomore's production through three games. The Wildcats are 3-0 entering Saturday's game at BYU.
"He's continued to grow and I think he'd be the first to admit he's still a 19-year-old kid," Riley said. "But he is seeing things so much better and progressing so much better. He's getting such a better, better feel for it."
