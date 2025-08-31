K-State's Chris Klieman Not Downgrading North Dakota Victory
A three-point comeback victory over North Dakota probably didn't move a lot of Kansas State fans.
However, coach Chris Klieman doesn't want to downplay this victory. Instead of sacrificing the upset victory, the Wildcats orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback drive to defeat the Fighting Hawks and walk out with a 1-1 record.
"In this new era of college football, nobody knows what teams have," Klieman said in his Saturday night presser. "Nobody knows how good teams are. I knew we were playing a good football team because they're from the Dakotas. Those four Dakota schools are really well coached, they're physical, and they're gonna play their tails off."
Still, Klieman did acknowledge the need to improve moving forward.
"We've gotta improve in all areas, but I've been in this business too long. You better enjoy every opportunity you have to get a victory," Klieman said.
K-STATE ODDS AND PREVIEW
Game time: Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
TV: ESPN+
VITALS: Kansas State starts the season 0-1 after an ugly opening-season loss to Iowa State. Quarterback Avery Johnson struggled in the first half before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Dylan Edwards left early with an ankle injury and is out again against North Dakota. His absence creates a significant disruption to Kansas State's game plan, as the offense is centered on the run. Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice will be tasked with stepping up in place of Edwards, while Johnson needs to start quicker and push the ball downfield more.
Betting line: K-State (-25.5)
O/U: 55.5
Money Line: UND +1400, KSU -4000
KEY K-STATE PLAYERS
QB Avery Johnson: 273 YDS, 2 TD; 8 RUSH, 21 YDS, 1 TD
WR Jayce Brown: 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD; 2 RUSH, 33 YDS
RB Joe Jackson: 12 RUSH, 51 YDS; 1 REC, 7 YDS
LB Qua Moss: 4 TOT TKLS, 1 SACK, 1 FF
QUOTABLE: "Guys just got to go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability," K-State quarterback Johnson said about the Iowa State loss. "Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better today as a leader? I think if everybody takes that same mentality going into next week, then we'll have a lot better outcome.”
