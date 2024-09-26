Kansas State Understands Threat Posed By Oklahoma State Standout Ollie Gordon
It's impossible for the Kansas State Wildcats and coach Chris Klieman to not put an emphasis on slowing down Ollie Gordon.
Gordon, the Oklahoma State standout running back, is widely regarded as one of the best in collegiate football. Although Gordon is the focal point of the Cowboys' offense, Klieman understands the threat posed by experienced quarterback Alan Bowman and the passing game.
"It's really difficult because Ollie Gordon is so good," Klieman said. "You have to try and control him, and if you do commit more people, it's a pretty simple game with them. If you're going to commit a lot of guys to the run, which teams have, they're going to throw the football against you, and I think they're throwing for an awful lot of yards, and their wide receivers are talented and [have] been around there for a while, so they know their system."
Klieman made apparent his defense does not intend on committing all their efforts to stopping Gordon. Instead, the Wildcats will seemingly live with some of his dominant rushes to prevent a dominant day through the air.
"We have to do a good job of knowing what we're going to give them and limit that because you can't say we're going to take away the run," Klieman shared. "Well, they're going to throw it for 375. It'll be a big challenge for us."
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State Sophomore Quarterback Avery Johnson Eager To Show He Has Learned From Mistakes
NIL Has Helped K-State Coach Jerome Tang Attract National Recruits
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI