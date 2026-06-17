K-State football lands talented Florida athlete, flipping him from Louisville commitment

Collin Klein and the K-State football staff continue to build on one of the Wildcats’ best recruiting classes in the past 20 years, as talented Florida athlete Brooklyn Maxey committed to K-State on Wednesday.

Maxey, who was committed to Louisville prior to flipping to K-State following his official visit to Manhattan this past weekend, is ranked as the No. 27 athlete and the 72nd-best player in Florida in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals industry consensus rankings. Maxey reportedly had 15 power-four scholarship offers, including listed offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Penn State and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Tampa native, is expected to play wide receiver at K-State. He had over 700 yards receiving on 42 receptions along with two kick return touchdowns during his junior season.

K-State’s 2027 recruiting class features 22 commits at the time of this publishing, though the Wildcats are expected to add multiple commitments over the next 36 hours. The Rivals industry consensus ranks the K-State class No. 30 nationally and second-best in the Big 12, currently. The Rivals/On3 class score of 87.67 for the Wildcats’ 2027 recruiting class is the program’s best mark since at least 2000, while the average rating of K-State's commits is 86.74, the second-highest mark for the program since at least 2004.

The Wildcats have significantly bolstered the 2027 class over the past 10 days. During that time, they defeated Penn State and Wisconsin for Cooper Ohnmacht, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Kansas and a top-300 recruit nationally.

On Monday, theWildcats gained the commitment of Joshua Vilmael, a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 44 player in Texas and a top-25 corner nationally. Vilmael, who chose K-State over Florida State, Houston, North Carolina and many others, is K-State's highest ranked commit out of the state of Texas since 2005. Over the past weekend, K-State also landed Bra'jon Melancon, a borderline four-star recruit out of Louisiana who is ranked as the No. 17 athlete in the 2027 class.

Stay tuned. We will have more coverage on the K-State 2027 recruiting class later this week as the Wildcats continue to add to the class, and will have a more comprehensive write up later this week that highlights just how good of a class Collin Klein and staff are building in year one on the job.