Kevin Love Has Inspiring Message For Athletes Like Ex-Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins
Former Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins received mixed reactions amid his emotional interview after falling to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. Hawkins admitted that social media and outside criticism hurt his on-court performance, ending the Wildcats' season way before they anticipated.
Thankfully, Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love has his back. Love, who launched his Athlete Mental Health Program on May 1, praised Hawkins for being vulnerable to the public.
“I thought that was very vulnerable and outspoken," Love said to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. "You can feel that it not only had weight on him, but after he felt like he had just let a lotta people down. I had never seen that before. I know that quite literally everyone who’s ever fought for something bigger than themself wanted to do so well not only for him and his teammates, but also for that greater community. So much of the time, that weight of the world and that pressure is on you.”
Love offered some advice for Hawkins and all the other athletes battling the swarm of outside criticism.
“Keep chasing the game," Love said. "Criticisms are attacks of success. Having any level of success and taking on things where you wanna achieve something grand and meaningful, you set yourself up for a big fall, and something that could be heartbreaking or devastating. But nothing good happens without adversity.”
