Kevin Love Wasted No Time Cracking Joke About NBA's Gambling Investigation
The NBA world was rocked by the FBI's gambling and sports betting investigation that resulted in the arrests of Heat guard Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones.
Not everyone was taking the situation very seriously, however. Jazz forward Kevin Love, who was in Cleveland at the time in which Jones was on the Cavs' coaching staff, took to social media to fire off some wild jokes about the gambling probe.
Love shared an image from the viral Coldplay concert this summer and cropped the faces of Billups and Rozier over the two subjects of the original photo. He then captioned the post, "NO (Draft) KINGS!!!" with a red X emoji and a crown emoji.
Love also posted two additional videos to his Instagram account, further making light of the situation.
Rozier and Billups were arrested in connection to separate schemes in order to make substantial sums of money. There were more than 30 arrests made in two criminal cases.
Billups was charged with fixing high-stakes poker games, backed by members of the La Cosa Nostra Crime families, in various locations including Las Vegas, Miami and Manhattan. Rozier was alleged to have shared confidential information with bettors in order to enable bettors to make a profit. Both face charges of money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy.
Despite the severity of the situation, Love, as he so often does, poked fun at the scandal on his social media account.