Damian Lillard Fires Back at Kevin Love Over Savage Meme About NBA Gambling Scandal
Kevin Love's brazen joke about the league's shocking gambling scandal rubbed at least one NBA player the wrong way.
After Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones were arrested as part of a federal sports gambling investigation, Love made light of a serious issue by sharing a now-deleted meme of Billups and Rozier on his Instagram account.
Damian Lillard, who played under Billups in his last two seasons in Portland, fired back at Love over the savage joke and commented on Love's post, "weak a-- s---."
Love then shared on his Instagram Stories that he spoke with Lillard and realized his meme was insensitive, so he took it down as a result.
"Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers. I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families," Love wrote.
Love played with Rozier on the Heat last season, and he played under Jones on the Cavaliers from 2016 to '18.
Love, a 17-year NBA vet, has made a notorious reputation for himself as something of a social media jokester (especially during the Jimmy Butler-Heat saga), but he seemed to show a bit of remorse after Lillard called him out.
Rozier and Jones were indicted Thursday for their alleged involvement in a scheme to rig performances and share inside information about NBA games; Billups was indicted for allegedly rigging illegal poker games. The federal investigation is still ongoing, and Rozier and Billups have both been placed on immediate leave by the NBA.