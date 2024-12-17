Kyle Monangai Unsure If He'll Play In Rate Bowl Against Kansas State
As Kansas State prepares for the Rate Bowl against Rutgers, they will need to account for star running back Kyle Monangai.
Or, will they? The Big 10's rushing attempts leader has not declared whether he will play on Dec. 26.
“Not today,” Monangai said, per NewJersey.com. “I’m practicing with the team like I would any other day, but it’s something that we’ll decide as the time gets closer.”
Monangai has been projected to be selected in the third or fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by a team like the Denver Broncos or Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he rushed 256 times for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns.
WILDCATS COACH JEROME TANG BRUSHES OFF THE IDEA OF DISREGARDING DRAKE
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was asked about how his team can avoid getting complacent with more difficult matchups in the coming weeks.
Tang didn't even entertain any idea of overlooking opponents, as the Wildcats sit at 6-3 near the bottom of the Big 12.
“We’re not in a position to overlook anybody," Tang said. "We’re still trying to get better and still trying to figure some things out. There won’t be any overlooking at all. Our big thing is always just going 1-0, winning that day and not looking ahead. The last few days have been about us getting better and preparing for Drake. They’re the most important game on the schedule.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.