Latest 2026 Mock Draft Spells More Bad News For Steelers' Will Howard
Steelers rookie Will Howard is used to shuffling around the starting quarterback position, illustrated by his rollercoaster tenure at Kansas State.
But he may not even get a chance in Pittsburgh. Many way-too-early 2026 draft projections are already putting Howard on the back burner, projecting the Steelers going with a true developmental option as their franchise player.
Pro Football Network projected them selecting LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the first round. He said the Tigers senior would be Pittsburgh's "best young quarterback" in recent memory.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers did not address the quarterback position in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Aaron Rodgers is a temporary solution. With Garrett Nussmeier falling into their lap here, this pick is a no-brainer. Out of all the highly touted quarterback prospects in this draft class, Nussmeier is the least physically gifted. That said, he’s a true point guard and dissects defenses both pre-and post-snap at a high level. While he doesn’t have the biggest arm, Nussmeier can still make all the downfield throws."
In his first full season starting, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He was No. 5 last season in passing yards, skyrocketing his Draft stock for next year.
Howard was bumped down to the QB3 position after the Steelers officially signed Aaron Rodgers, eliminating hope that he could start at some point this season. Aside from injury or a steep decline from Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, there's not really much of a path for Howard toward the main role.
And now with this projection, his Steelers future only looks more uncertain.
More Kansas State News
Highly-Touted K-State Basketball Commit Comes Up Big For National Team
Kansas State Expected To Boast Strong RB Room In Post DJ Gidden's Era
CFB Analyst Not Too High On Kansas State With 2025 Prediction