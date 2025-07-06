Highly-Touted K-State Basketball Commit Comes Up Big For National Team
Things were not looking good for Serbia as it trailed Argentina by 21 points in the second half of its classification game against Argentina. But the Serbian team had a trick up its sleeve to turn what should have been a loss into a three-point victory: Kansas State commit Andrej Kostic.
With 7:37 to play in the third quarter, Argentina led Serbia 52-31. Serbia chipped away at the lead, cutting it to six points by the end of the third quarter and taking the lead with 2:09 to play in the fourth. Kostic was the catalyst for the Serbian team's comeback, scoring 25 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out one assist.
Kostic shot at a 50 percent clip from beyond the arc in the contest, something Kansas State coach Jerome Tang will hope to see in Bramlage Coliseum to help replace some of the output Brendan Hausen took to Iowa.
Kostic also came up big for Serbia at the free throw line, going five for six, including the free throw that pushed it to a three-point game with 4.3 seconds to play.
Kostic committed to Kansas State in April and signed an NIL deal worth a reported $2.5 million, half a million more than Coleman Hawkins's deal when he transferred from the University of Illinois.
At the time Kostic committed, Father Tolton's Exavier Wilson was the only member of the 2025 class committed to Kansas State. Since Kostic committed, the Wildcats added another 2025 recruit in Stephen Osei and made a big splash in the transfer portal with the commitment of former Memphis standout PJ Haggerty.
Across Serbia's six games in the U19 FIBA World Cup, Kostic is averaging 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Kansas State fans will hope to see his game translate when he arrives on campus before the start of the season.
