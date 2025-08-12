Pro Football Focus Shifts Popular Narrative Around Kansas State
To many outside observers, the bread-and-butter of Kansas State's game plan is through the offense this season.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) somewhat disagrees. Many are skeptical about Kansas State's defensive losses, especially in the secondary with Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle departing to the NFL. However, PFF actually believes the defense will be the Wildcats' strong suit in 2025.
"Kansas State has a top-10 linebacker unit in college football, headlined by a top-five linebacker in junior Austin Romaine," the article wrote. "The Wildcats also added Arizona safety transfer Gunner Maldonado, who battled injuries this past season but earned a 77.1 PFF overall grade in 2023."
The popular football site instead pegged the quarterback play as Kansas State's biggest question mark, considering Avery Johnson was very raw as a passer in his first season. The Wildcats have made upgrades to the wide receiver position, but there is still uncertainty around what the final product will be.
"Avery Johnson is back at quarterback, but he ranked just 60th among FBS quarterbacks with in PFF passing grade (72.9) as a sophomore," the article wrote. "The Wildcats also brought back their top receiver, Jayce Brown, but the team earned the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade in the Power Four last year (61.0)."
K-STATE'S AVERY JOHNSON HAS HUGE PRAISE FOR DYLAN EDWARDS
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards has major shoes to fill, succeeding two NFL draftees at the starting position.
Well, quarterback Avery Johnson believes he can be all that and more. Johnson declared Edwards could be one of the country's most dynamic backs this season.
"Last year, we asked Dylan to come in; he played split out, receiver, F, and running back. He plays all these different positions," Johnson said in his Aug. 6 press conference. "The amount of information he had to learn was definitely not easy. So just being able to have a whole season under his belt, I think he's becoming a lot more comfortable, and it's allowing him to be a lot more free-minded. And y'all know whenever Dylan plays free, he's the most electric player in the nation."
Edwards showed flashes of potential in his first true start in the Rate Bowl last December, accounting for 223 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. His speed and versatility certainly give him the ability to be the Wildcats' premier back.
We'll have to see if the on-field product matches the hype in 2025.
