10 Observations From K-State's Blowout Loss to Oklahoma State

There is no way to sugarcoat this one; Saturday was an embarrassing day for the K-State football program. The Wildcats lost 66-28 at home to Oklahoma State, and this game was over from the jump.

The Cowboys have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, but the Wildcats had no answer. Forcing two turnovers was a small bright spot for the defense, but Oklahoma State did whatever it wanted the entire game.

While expecting K-State to come out and win the game may have been a lot, the performance the Wildcats put on the field is as bad as we have seen at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in quite some time.

Here are 10 observations from K-State's loss to Oklahoma State.

1. Mentally, where is this team even at?

There is no question that Oklahoma State is the better team right now, but talent isn't the only reason why the game turned out how it did.

This game was absolutely dominated by Oklahoma State. Outside of a complete breakdown in the Oklahoma State secondary and a terrible decision by Drew Mestemaker, the Wildcats couldn't do anything in the first half.

The offensive line was dominated all day, and Blake Barnett got hit the entire game.

On defense, outside of the play by Logan Bartley, the Wildcats were absolutely dominated. At the end of the first half, Oklahoma State ran the ball during the two-minute drill and still got first downs every time. Losing is one thing, but the product on the field Saturday was embarrassing.

2. Jordan Peterson's defense is making same mistakes every game

K-State's defense has many issues, but the bottom line is that this unit makes the same mistakes every single week. There are way too many missed tackles, blown assignments, and miscommunication.

Oklahoma State's offense will put up numbers against every team they play. However, the Cowboys' ability to do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, was disappointing.

Mistakes are always going to happen. However, it is Week 10, and the K-State defense is making the same mistakes it has been making all year.

3. The offensive line is not giving any quarterback a chance

Injuries in the off-season put an already questionable offensive line in a really tough spot. That group has really struggled recently, and that was once again the case on Saturday. Quarterback Blake Barnett took huge hits all day from the Cowboys' defenders and gave way to Dillon Dugg in the second half.

The offensive line can't help establish a consistent running attack, as the Wildcats averaged only 3.3 yards per carry.

The Cowboys' defense was coming off a game in which it allowed 49 points and 581 total yards of offense against Iowa State.

Moving into the next season, the Wildcats have to get much better on the offensive line for things to change.

4. Why is Joe Jackson not more involved with the offense?

Joe Jackson has had a ton of huge games for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, but too often this year, he is barely seeing the ball. Against the Cowboys, he ran the ball four times for eight yards.

Last season at Utah, he set a school-record rushing for 293 yards, while also adding three touchdowns.

To be down to your fourth-string quarterback and have a player of Jackson's ability not being utilized on offense makes no sense.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

5. Eric Morris sends a message to K-State and recruits

With the Cowboys already up 56-21, Morris went deep into his playbook as wide receiver Wyatt Young threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mestemaker.

These two schools are often involved with recruiting battles against each other, and it has become obvious that there isn't any love lost between the two coaching staffs.

Passing touchdown ✅

Rushing touchdown ✅

Receiving touchdown ✅



What can't he do? @DrewMestemaker



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/wrlRH8eDeV — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 7, 2026

To run that type of play at the point in the game, that was an extra added message.

6. Logan Bartley was a bright spot for the Wildcats

While there weren't many positives, Bartley's play was one thing that stood out. He has shown the ability to make big plays, and he delivered on Saturday with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.

He still has a way to go in terms of his consistency, but the sophomore has a ton of upside and the ability to be a very good player for the next couple of years.

7. Derrick Salley Jr. needs to be a part of the program moving forward

Derrick Salley Jr. has shown potential throughout the year, and he was good once again on Saturday. He finished the game with three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The improvement he has shown throughout the year has been impressive, and he has become a key part of the Wildcats offense.

Derrick Salley notches his 2nd tuddy of the day ✌️ pic.twitter.com/dOEBCCjXBI — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) November 7, 2026

An off-season continuing to learn the K-State offense could put Salley in store for a huge 2027 season.

8. Wendell Gregory has not lived up to the early hype

Gregory posted a huge game against Washington State in Week 2, as he finished with two sacks in that game. However, he hasn't been able to continue that type of season, as he has only four on the season.

Saturday presented him an opportunity to go up against his old school, and he ended up with one tackle.

He was looked at as the top prize in the transfer portal, but he hasn't taken that next step after his year at Oklahoma State.

9. Linkon Cure continuing produce more each week

Fans have been waiting for Linkon Cure produce more for the WIldcats, and it has finally happened recently. Last week, he had three catches for 65 yards and his first career touchdown.

Against the Cowboys, he had a career-high five catches for 33 yards. While he didn't put up many yards, he is finally showing some of the potential that made him such a big-time recruit. With three games left this season, Cure continuing to produce each week is something to watch heading into next season.

10. Winning another game is going to be very difficult

Nothing the Wildcats have shown indicates they can win another game this season. Their final three games are at TCU, against Arizona, and then the season finale is in Ames against Iowa State. All three of these teams have looked much better than the Wildcats, as the Cyclones beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week.

That would have the Wildcats potentially end Collin Klein's first season by losing their last six games. That would be a disaster and could really hurt the Wildcats in NIL.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.