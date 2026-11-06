Preview: K-State football Faces Electric Offense Against Oklahoma State
K-State has struggled to prevent explosive plays throughout the season. Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State could provide the Wildcats with their toughest defensive challenge yet.
The Cowboys enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium with one of the most dangerous offenses in college football, averaging 41.1 points and 529.6 yards per game. Both numbers rank third nationally, presenting a significant challenge for a K-State defense that has struggled with consistency.
For defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson, the challenge isn't simply slowing down Oklahoma State. It's finding a way to prevent the big plays that have hurt the Wildcats this season.
Oklahoma State has produced 55 offensive plays of at least 20 yards, the third-most in the country. The passing game has been where the Cowboys have been extremely explosive, as their 44 plays of at least 20 yards leadthe nation.
Those are numbers that are concerning for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats have surrendered 34 such plays of at least 20 yards, which ranks 79th nationally. Even more concerning, the Wildcats have allowed 16 rushes of at least 20 yards, which ranks 128th nationally.
Against an offense capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, these defensive breakdowns could prove costly.
Drew Mestemaker leads dangerous Cowboys' attack
Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has emerged as one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football.
Mestemaker averages 331.1 passing yards per game and has thrown for 2,649 yards and 25 touchdowns through eight games. His two go-to receivers, Justin Bowick and Wyatt Young, both average nearly 90 receiving yards per game.
Even in the Cowboys' 51-49 loss to Iowa State in Week 9, he threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown for at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in seven consecutive games.
As a former quarterback himself, Collin Klein has a ton of respect for how Mestemaker is playing.
"This will be as of an offense as we'll play all year," Klein said at his weekly press conference. This will be as good of quarterback as there is in the country."
While the Wildcats will have a lot to deal with Mestemaker and the Cowboys' passing attack, the rushing game of Oklahoma State presents just as many problems.
Caleb Hawkins is equally impressive
Caleb Hawkins was with Mestemaker and coach Eric Morris at North Texas, and he delivered a special season as a freshman with 1,434 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
So far at Oklahoma State, he is having another special season in his sophomore campaign. Through eight games, he has 1,067 yards and four touchdowns. In the loss to the Cyclones, he rushed the ball 25 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
As good as Mestemaker is, Hawkins is the guy that could really change the whole game if he has a big game. That will force the WIldcats to put another player in the box, and then Mestemaker and the passing attack becomes even more dangerous.
K-State's defensive number tell an interesting story
Despite the struggles with explosive plays, K-State has actually been one of the nation's best defenses when it comes to opponent's passing yards.
The Wildcats rank seventh nationally in passing defense, allowing only 151.9 yards per game.
While that is an impressive number, it is skewed as opponents are having a ton of success running the ball. The Wildcats are allowing 166 rushing yards per game, which ranks 103rd in the country.
Too many times this year, there have been missed assignments, poor tackling and breakdowns that have allowed opponents to have big games. While it has hurt the team at times throughout the year, these types of mistakes will be exposed in a huge way on Saturday.
Against an offense like Oklahoma State, K-State must put together four quarters of disiplined football.
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn