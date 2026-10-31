Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State football vs. Colorado

K-State will enter the game on Saturday against Colorado with its third starting quarterback in three weeks, as Dillon Duff will be the starter.

Jacob Knuth got the start last week at Arizona State, but he suffered an injury and is now out for the game. For the Wildcats, they will need a big performance from the offensive line, as they rushed for only 84 yards on 32 carries in the loss to the Sun Devils.

Colorado enters this game with a 2-5 record and has lost all four games in Big 12 play. Last week against Oklahoma State was the perfect example of how inconsistent this team is.

In the first half, the Buffaloes were leading the Cowboys, 24-23, in Stillwater. However, things imploded in a big way, as the Cowboys outscored them by 34 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.

The Wildcats will need a big game from the rushing attack, and running back Joe Jackson could be in for a huge game.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State gets the ball, and Dillon Duff gets his first career start.

13:08: Not the start K-State was looking for, as the Wildcats go 3-and-out, and they are forced to punt the ball.

9:30: Neither offense has anything going, as there have been two more punts. The Buffaloes will start their second drive at their own 26-yard line.

4:32: Nothing has changed, as neither team has gotten a first down. Buffaloes do have good field position, as they will start with the ball at their own 40-yard line.

1:42: Colorado scores, as running back Richard Young scores on a short run.

End of 1st: K-State gets its first big play of the game, as the Wildcats go to Blake Barnett as quarterback, and he runs for a first down.

Colorado 7, K-State 0