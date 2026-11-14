Collin Klein's first season has been tougher than many had expected in Manhattan, and it continued on Saturday as K-State lost 20-10 to TCU for its fourth consecutive loss on the season.

The Wildcats (4-6, 1-5) cut the deficit to 17-10, but couldn't get any closer.

Klein mentioned in his press conference last week that TCU had the best defense the Wildcats would see all year, and that proved to be true. The Wildcats finished with 302 yards of offense, but they once again really struggled to run the ball, with 25 carries for 58 yards.

Here are 10 observations from K-State's loss to TCU.

1. Collin Klein's decision-making once again doesn't make sense

Trailing 20-10 with 6:07 remaining, the Wildcats faced a 4th-and-15 from the TCU 40-yard line. Collin Klein decided to punt the ball, and punter Simon McClannan punted it into the end zone.

With the offensive struggles on Saturday, punting the ball was a questionable decision. Kicker Luis Rodriguez made a 55-yard field goal in the game, and going for it would have given the Wildcats a better chance.

Expecting the Wildcats to get two stops, and then score twice in that short amount of time was not going to workout for the team.

Throughout the season, Klein has been very inconsistent at times this year in fourth-down situations. Sometimes, he has been extremely aggressive in moments that didn't call for it, while also being conservative when they need to attack.

There are growing pains in the first year for any coach, but the decision-making in these moments is something Klein will have to look at in the off-season.

2. The offensive line once again struggled

It is difficult to win football games when the offensive line struggles as much as K-State's did Saturday.

The Wildcats surrendered five sacks and finished with only 58 rushing yards and two turnovers. TCU consistently disrupted the offense, forcing quarterback Dillon Duff into difficult situations and preventing K-State from establishing a dependable ground attack.

The offensive line's struggles were particularly damaging on the Wildcats' final meaningful possession, when Diillon Duff was sacked and fumbled the ball, essentially ending the game.

3. Dillon Duff showed encouraging signs

Despite the loss, Duff delivered his best performance of the season.

The young quarterback completed 22 of 33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. His 53-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Tibbs brought K-State within seven points in the second half.

Duff still needs to improve his pocket awareness, but Saturday offered evidence that he can move the offense when given protection.

4. Jaron Tibbs was K-State's most dangerous offensive weapon

The quarterback issues have made it tougher for Tibbs to have a ton of success, but he delivered on Saturday with an eight-catch, 115-yard performance.

53-YARD STRIKE TO JARON TIBBS 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0E2Kl9mIrC — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) November 14, 2026

His 53-yard touchdown reception was Kansas State's biggest offensive play of the afternoon and briefly gave the Wildcats hope of completing a comeback.

The performance also reinforced Tibbs' importance to the offense. With Kansas State struggling to run the football, having a receiver capable of creating explosive plays is critical.

5. Turnovers proved costly

K-State's two turnovers played a significant role in the outcome.

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Rodney Fields Jr. fumbled at the Wildcats' 28-yard line in the first quarter, giving TCU excellent field position. Three plays later, Kari Ashley scored on a 19-yard touchdown run.

The second turnover came when Duff was sacked and fumbled late in the game, ending any chance for a K-State comeback.

In a game decided by 10 points, those mistakes were especially damaging.

6. The run defense responded after last week's disaster

K-State's defense deserves credit for allowing 66 points against Oklahoma State last week

The Wildcats limited TCU to 99 rushing yards, although a 55-yard run by Jeremy Payne accounted for a significant portion of the Horned Frogs' production.

K-State also recorded four sacks and made several important defensive stops.

It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was a much better showing from a unit that had struggled badly the previous week.

7. The first half put K-State in a difficult position

K-State entered halftime trailing 10-0 after failing to generate any points during the opening two quarters.

The Wildcats managed just 91 total yards in the first half and repeatedly found themselves punting after unsuccessful drives.

TCU didn't dominate offensively, but the Horned Frogs capitalized on the Wildcats' mistakes and established control.

For a team struggling with consistency, playing from behind made an already difficult matchup even more challenging.

8. K-State's defense kept the game competitive

The Wildcats allowed 324 total yards and 20 points, a significant improvement from the previous week.

Asa Newsom recorded 11 tackles, while the Wildcats' pass rush produced four sacks.

The defense also forced TCU to settle for field goals on two possessions, including a fourth-quarter drive that could have put the game completely out of reach.

After last week, K-State's defense needed to respond, and they gave the Widcats a chance to win the game.

9. The lack of a running game is one of season's biggest disappointments

K-State entered the season expecting its rushing attack to be a strength, but Saturday demonstrated how difficult things have become.

Fields and Joe Jackson each finished with 33 rushing yards, and their inability to consistently gain yards played a role in the Wildcats being 5-of-13 on third downs.

Teams can put an extra guy in the box as they aren't scared of the vertical passing game, but the offensive line hasn't been able to establish a consistent push.

10. Collin Klein faces a critical finish to his first season

A season that has started with so much promise has quickly become a disappointing first season for Klein. While there were going to be growing pains in his first year, the type of season the Wildcats are having was something very few people saw coming.

There have been many things out of the control of the team, but there have also been many issues on things that can be controlled.

When the off-season hits, Klein will have to make some very tough decisions in terms of personnel, staff, and how he can make sure many of the issues this year don't happen again.

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