K-State's defense has been better at stopping the pass this year compared to the run, but the Wildcats have a very tough test in Week 12 against an explosive Arizona passing attack.

The Wildcats enter their final home game looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Standing in their way is an Arizona offense that ranks among the nation's most productive passing attacks.

Led by quarterback Noah Fifita, Arizona averages 450.1 yards of total offense and 34.7 points per game. Its biggest strength has been throwing the football, where the Wildcats rank fifth nationally with 326.2 passing yards per contest.

For K-State, which averages just 178.2 passing yards allowed per game, this is a classic example of strength-on-strength.

Noah Fifita Has Been Nearly Unstoppable

Arizona's offensive success starts with Fifita, who has established himself as one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history.

Through 10 games, Fifita has thrown for 3,150 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 71.7% of his passes.

His accuracy has been particularly impressive, ranking third nationally in completion percentage.

Can’t stop watching this throw from Fifita to Mizell.



A perfect ball late in the 4th to set up the Wildcats to take the lead moments later.



One of Noah’s many terrific plays that may not be remembered due to the outcome… but absolutely should be. pic.twitter.com/fpZRlCvSso — Cole Banker (@colebankertv) November 15, 2026

Fifita has also thrown for at least 300 yards in five consecutive games, including a 356-yard, three-touchdown performance in last weekend's narrow 40-39 loss to No. 2 Utah.

The senior quarterback has accumulated 12,333 career passing yards and 97 touchdown passes, both Arizona school records. One of Fifita's biggest strengths, though, is his ability to extend plays and drives.

Arizona converts 49.6% of its third-down opportunities, ranking 12th nationally.

That efficiency could create problems for a K-State defense that will need to find ways to get off the field.

Arizona's Receiving Corps Presents Multiple Challenges

One of the biggest reasons for Fifita's success has been the depth of Arizona's receiving corps.

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Wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has emerged as his favorite target, leading the team with 868 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Since October 10, Mizell has accumulated 692 receiving yards, the most of any player nationally during that stretch.

However, Arizona's offense is not dependent on a single receiver. Against Utah, three Arizona receivers surpassed 90 yards.

Chris Hunter led the way with 119 yards, while Mizell finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns. Giovanni Richardson added 94 yards and a score.

Arizona has also had four different receivers record at least one 100-yard game this season.

That balance makes the Wildcats particularly difficult to defend as Fifita trusts all of his playmakers. For K-State, maintaining discipline in coverage and limiting yards after the catch will be critical.

Can K-State Make Arizona One-Dimensional?

Despite its impressive passing numbers, Arizona hasn't been nearly as productive running the football.

The Wildcats average just 123.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 114th nationally.

That imbalance could provide K-State with an opportunity to dictate how Arizona attacks offensively.

If K-State can limit the ground game and force Arizona into obvious passing situations, it could create opportunities for defensive end Wendell Gregory and the rest of the pass rush.

However, stopping the run alone won't guarantee success.

Fifita has consistently demonstrated an ability to move the offense through the air, even when opponents know what's coming.

Saturday's matchup will ultimately test whether K-State's impressive pass-defense numbers can hold up against an elite quarterback and a deep group of receivers.

If the Wildcats can slow Fifita and prevent Arizona from generating explosive plays, they could give themselves an opportunity to pull off the upset.

But if Arizona's passing attack continues operating at its current pace, K-State could be in for a long afternoon.

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