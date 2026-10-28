Collin Klein Owns Costly Decisions as K-State Looks to Bounce Back Against Colorado

K-State coach Collin Klein isn't shying away from the difficult decisions that contributed to Saturday's 28-17 loss to Arizona State.

During Monday's press conference, Klein addressed his aggressive fourth-down approach, acknowledging that those decisions played a role in the Wildcats losing the game.

The Wildcats faced several critical situations against Arizona State, including a fourth-and-12 near the Sun Devils' 40-yard line. Up 17-14, Klein chose to go for it rather than attempt a field goal or pin the Sun Devils deep in their own territory. Quarterback Jacob Knuth got tackled a couple yards, short, and the Sun Devils went right down the field and took the lead.

Klein talked about how big a play that was, but he always believes the team will be successful in those moments.

The first one on 4thand 12, we're inside the 40-yard line. We're not quite to the kick line," Klein said. "We're in the range where it's either field goal or go, and have to make a tough decision. I always believe in our guys and our chance to be successful. We weren't able to get it done, and obviously it affected the ball game.

One reason Klein had to make those tough fourth-down decisions was that the Wildcats didn't win the battle at the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats ran the ball 32 times for 84 yards against a Sun Devils team that has struggled to stop opponents from running the ball. K-State had been very good at converting third downs this season, but the Wildcats went only 4-of-15 against the Sun Devils.

While Avery Johnson being out played a role, the struggles of the offensive line were just as big.

For Klein, he doesn't need to make a dramatic change in strategy. If the Wildcats had executed on those plays, then those decisions would have been viewed as great decisions.

Collin Klein on the team's hunger and mentality:



“The character in our locker room, the teammate, the person, and who these guys are is metal. I love competing with and I'll go to war with and put that ball down against anybody — that's my mindset and that's their mindset.” pic.twitter.com/f6BeLe8Phg — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) October 27, 2026

Instead, he believes continued improvement must begin with better execution of the fundamental responsibilities. That philosophy will be tested against Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Boulder to take on Colorado.

The Wildcats enter the game still unsure of who will be playing the quarterback position, and they will be taking on a Colorado team with many issues of their own.

Last week wasn't the last time that Klein will make tough decisions as the coach at K-State, but the fact that he acknowledged the impact of those decisions is a big step for a first-year coach. Having the guys as prepared as they can be will go a long way in making sure those decisions work out the right way for the Wildcats.

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