How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, and Streaming Information

K-State will look to snap its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a Big 12 matchup against TCU.

The Wildcats have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, dropping three consecutive games after defeating rival Kansas. Head coach Collin Klein and his team will attempt to get back on track against a familiar conference opponent.

Despite their recent struggles, the Wildcats have enjoyed considerable success against the Horned Frogs, winning three consecutive meetings and six of the last seven matchups.

K-State defeated TCU 41-28 last season and holds an 11-8 advantage in the all-time series.

Here is everything fans need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch K-State vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, November 14, 2026 Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. CT

1 p.m. CT Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Streaming: ESPN app with an eligible TV provider subscription

ESPN app with an eligible TV provider subscription Radio: K-State Sports Network

K-State Sports Network Play-by-Play: James Westling

James Westling Analyst: Leger Douzable

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What to Know About K-State vs. TCU

One of the biggest questions heading into Saturday’s matchup concerns K-State’s quarterback situation.

The Wildcats have started four different quarterbacks in their last four games, with Blake Barnett making his first career start against Oklahoma State.

K- State will also look to build on its rushing attack, which is averaging 196.8 yards per game.

Defensively, the Wildcats enter Saturday ranked 15th nationally in passing yards allowed, surrendering just 173 yards per contest.

The Wildcats defense was challenged last week against Oklahoma State, and this week presents a difficult matchup for the offense.

While the Horned Frogs are also only 4-5 this year, they have a defense that Klein believes is as good as any that the Wildcats have faced.

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