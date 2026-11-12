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How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, and Streaming Information

Streaming details for the Wildcats' Week 11 game against TCU.
Mark Kern|
Nov 7, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K-State will look to snap its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a Big 12 matchup against TCU.

The Wildcats have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, dropping three consecutive games after defeating rival Kansas. Head coach Collin Klein and his team will attempt to get back on track against a familiar conference opponent.

Despite their recent struggles, the Wildcats have enjoyed considerable success against the Horned Frogs, winning three consecutive meetings and six of the last seven matchups.

K-State defeated TCU 41-28 last season and holds an 11-8 advantage in the all-time series.

Here is everything fans need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch K-State vs. TCU

  • Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
  • Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. CT
  • Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Streaming: ESPN app with an eligible TV provider subscription
  • Radio: K-State Sports Network
  • Play-by-Play: James Westling
  • Analyst: Leger Douzable
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What to Know About K-State vs. TCU

One of the biggest questions heading into Saturday’s matchup concerns K-State’s quarterback situation.

The Wildcats have started four different quarterbacks in their last four games, with Blake Barnett making his first career start against Oklahoma State.

K- State will also look to build on its rushing attack, which is averaging 196.8 yards per game.

Defensively, the Wildcats enter Saturday ranked 15th nationally in passing yards allowed, surrendering just 173 yards per contest.

The Wildcats defense was challenged last week against Oklahoma State, and this week presents a difficult matchup for the offense.

While the Horned Frogs are also only 4-5 this year, they have a defense that Klein believes is as good as any that the Wildcats have faced.

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Mark Kern
MARK KERN

Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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