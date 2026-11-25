It has been a disappointing first season for K-State coach Collin Klein, as the Wildcats enter Saturday's regular-season finale against Iowa State with a 4-7 record. However, despite losing five consecutive games, there have been some encouraging developments for the Wildcats.

One of the biggest has been the improvement of the run defense, which has been an area of concern throughout much of the season. That improvement will be put to the test Saturday in Ames when the Wildcats go up against arguably the best running back in college football.

K-State's run defense has taken significant strides

Entering Saturday's matchup, the Wildcats are allowing 157.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 90th in the country. However, the defense has looked considerably better over the past two weeks.

The Wildcats limited TCU to 99 rushing yards before holding Arizona to 86 yards last Saturday. The performance against Arizona was K-State's best against a Big 12 opponent this season.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Klein acknowledged the progress his defense has made.

“I think it's been a culmination of even the last couple weeks,” Klein said.

The Wildcats have improved their tackling and gap discipline, two areas that will be particularly important against Iowa State.

Aiden Flora presents a different challenge for K-State

There haven't been many players in college football more productive than Iowa State running back Aiden Flora this season.

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The Doak Walker Award finalist leads the country in rushing with 1,506 yards while scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per carry.

Top 10 Fastest Max Speed | Week 12



7 | 20.5 MPH Aiden Flora @FloraAiden RB Iowa State

#ReelSpeed pic.twitter.com/38XzQGiL0x — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) November 24, 2026

What makes Flora particularly dangerous is his ability to turn an ordinary running play into an explosive one. He has a season-long rush of 77 yards and is averaging 136.9 rushing yards per game.

For K-State, winning on first down will be especially important. Allowing Flora to consistently gain four or five yards on early downs will enable the Cyclones to control the tempo and keep their entire offensive playbook available.

Defensive end Wendell Gregory, who leads the Wildcats with 13 tackles for loss, will need to have another productive performance. K-State has to make the Cyclones one-dimensional, or the Wildcats could be in for a long day.

K-State has an opportunity to build momentum entering the offseason

With the Wildcats eliminated from bowl contention, Saturday's game presents an opportunity to build momentum heading into an important offseason for Klein and his coaching staff.

Iowa State has plenty to play for, as a victory would make the Cyclones bowl eligible. The Cyclones have also won three consecutive games against the Wildcats.

While stopping Flora completely may be unrealistic, preventing explosive runs and forcing other Iowa State players to beat them could be the difference Saturday.

If the Wildcats can continue their recent success against the run while facing the nation's leading rusher, it would be one of the most encouraging defensive performances of Klein's first season in Manhattan.

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