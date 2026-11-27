The K-State Wildcats will close out the regular season against one of their biggest rivals as they take on the Iowa State Cyclones in another edition of Farmageddon.

While the season hasn't gone the way the Wildcats envisioned, Collin Klein's team has an opportunity to finish the regular season with some positive momentum heading into the offseason.

Getting a victory against Iowa State would not only give K-State fans bragging rights but also provide Klein with something to build on as he continues to put his stamp on the program.

K-State must find a way to slow down Aiden Flora

There is no secret as to what the Cyclones are going to try to do offensively against the Wildcats. Iowa State running back Aiden Flora has been arguably the most productive running back in college football this season.

The Doak Walker Award finalist leads the country with 1,506 rushing yards while averaging 7.2 yards per carry and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Stopping the run has been an issue for K-State throughout the season, as the Wildcats are allowing 157.9 rushing yards per game. However, there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks, with the Wildcats holding each of their last two opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

If K-State can continue that trend and force Iowa State into obvious passing situations, the Wildcats could have a significant advantage with Wendell Gregory and the team's pass rush.

Rodney Fields Jr. must have another big performance

With the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, the Wildcats need Rodney Fields Jr. to build off his impressive performance against Arizona.

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Fields finished with a season-high 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against Arizona last weekend. He has an opportunity to establish himself as the centerpiece of the K-State offense heading into next season.

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The best way to limit Flora's impact could be keeping him on the sideline. If Fields and the offensive line can establish themselves early, the Wildcats should be able to control the tempo of the game.

K-State must also be better at finishing drives with touchdowns, especially considering the difficulties the team has had closing out games this season.

K-State vs. Iowa State prediction

There are reasons to believe the Wildcats can pull off the upset in Ames. Despite losing five consecutive games, K-State showed against Arizona that it is still capable of competing against quality opponents.

However, the circumstances surrounding Saturday's matchup favor the Cyclones.

Iowa State is 5-1 at home this season and needs a victory to become bowl eligible. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are still searching for their first road victory of the season and have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Expect K-State to be competitive throughout the afternoon, with Fields having another productive performance. However, Flora's explosiveness and the Cyclones' home-field advantage will ultimately be the difference.

The Wildcats will have opportunities to win this game in the fourth quarter, but Iowa State will make enough plays down the stretch to secure a victory and send K-State into the offseason with a 4-8 record.

Final score prediction: Iowa State 31, K-State 24.

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