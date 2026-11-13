3 Bold Predictions for K-State Against TCU

K-State enters Saturday’s matchup against TCU desperately searching for answers after one of its most disappointing performances of the season.

The Wildcats have lost three straight games, including an embarrassing 66-28 defeat against Oklahoma State last weekend. At 4-5 overall, K-State needs to win two of its final three games to become bowl-eligible.

Standing in the way is a TCU team that has its own struggles this season, but features one of the Big 12’s most impressive defenses.

With both teams fighting to salvage their seasons, here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s matchup.

1. K-State Forces Three Turnovers

One of Kansas State’s biggest defensive frustrations this season has been its inability to consistently create turnovers.

That changes Saturday.

Despite the struggles against Oklahoma State, the Wildcats forced two turnovers. Safety Logan Bartley intercepted Drew Mestemaker and took it 18 yards for a touchdown.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has faced criticism throughout the season, particularly regarding missed tackles, poor pursuit angles and the inability to stop opposing rushing attacks.

However, TCU’s offense has also struggled with consistency, creating an opportunity for K-State to generate much-needed momentum.

Look for the Wildcats to force three turnovers, including two interceptions, and give their offense several opportunities with favorable field position.

2. Linkon Cure Has Career Game

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Freshman tight end Linkon Cure is starting to showcase the potential that K-State fans have been wanting to see for nearly two seasons.

With injuries creating uncertainty at quarterback and the Wildcats struggling to establish consistency, Cure has an opportunity to become an even bigger part of the offensive game plan.

TCU enters Saturday allowing fewer than 16 points per game, making explosive plays and red-zone opportunities particularly valuable.

Whether Blake Barnett or Dillon Duff gets the start, finding ways to involve Cure should be a priority.

The Horned Frogs have a physical defensive line that can get after the quarterback. K-State will have to get the ball out quickly, and Cure has the athleticism to win fast. He will set a career high in both catches and yards, with six catches for at least 70 yards and one touchdown.

3. K-State Pulls Off the Upset

This is No. 3 on the list, but the most important for K-State. The Wildcats have to find something to spark some momentum heading into the 2027 season.

This matchup is a 180 from last week's game. TCU doesn't possess near the firepower that Oklahoma State does. Outside of a 63-point performance against Grambling, the Horned Frogs haven't scored more than 31 points in a game.

What the Horned Frogs do have though, is an elite defense.

In his weekly press conference, Colin Klein said the Horned Frogs have the best defense that the Wildcats will face all season.

For an offensive line that has struggled for much of the year, this will present quite a challenge.

Despite that challenge, the Wildcats will get the job done and get the win in Fort Worth.

Final score prediction: Kansas State 24, TCU 21