Baylor vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The BYU Cougars were the No. 2-ranked team in the country just a few short weeks ago, but have now lost two of their last three games and are in danger of missing out on both the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

They can get back in the mix if they beat the Baylor Bears in Week 11, who are coming off wins against UCF and Iowa State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor +7.5 (-115)

BYU -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Baylor +230

BYU -275

Total

OVER 49.5 (-108)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Baylor vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Baylor record: 6-3 (4-2 in Big 12)

BYU record: 7-2 (4-2 in Big 12)

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends

BYU is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 2-1 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Baylor games this season

BYU has failed to cover the spread in three straight games

The OVER is 5-4 in BYU games this season

Baylor vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

Bear Bachmeier, QB - BYU Cougars

Bear Bachmeier is a weapon of a dual-threat quarterback, leading the Cougars in both passing and rushing yards, but he has to find a way to protect the football. Not only has he thrown at least one interception in four straight games, but he also threw four interceptions against Utah last week, ultimately costing the Cougars the game. If BYU wants to make the College Football Playoff, Bachmeier needs to fix that issue in a hurry.

Baylor vs. BYU Prediction and Best Bet

It's time for BYU to bounce back with an impressive win. The Cougars should be able to move the ball offensively against this BYU defense, and as long as Bachmeier doesn't throw interception after interception, they should be able to build up enough of a lead to get the Cougars the win.

Meanwhile, the Baylor offense is horrific. They're one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, ranking 125th in EPA per rush, and they rank 114th in overall offensive success rate. They can find ways to beat inferior opponents, but it's not going to work against BYU.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars.

Pick: BYU -7.5 (-102) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim an exclusive $50 bonus and up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1550, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.