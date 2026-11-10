Linkon Cure is Beginning to Live Up to the Hype at K-State

K-State’s football season hasn’t gone according to plan, but one of the most encouraging developments in recent weeks has been the emergence of freshman tight end Linkon Cure.

The former five-star recruit arrived in Manhattan with enormous expectations after becoming the highest-rated recruit in program history. While his freshman season didn't live up to many expectations, Cure is finally showing why he was considered one of the nation’s most talented prospects.

And with three games remaining in the regular season, his growing involvement could be one of the most important developments for the Wildcats’ offense.

Cure Beginning to Find His Rhythm

For much of his career, Cure’s impact on the passing game was limited. Injuries, adjustments to the college game, and inconsistent quarterback play made it difficult for him to establish a consistent role.

However, the past two games have provided a glimpse of what he can become, and Collin Klein is not surprised by his play.

“He just keeps getting better and better," Klein said at his press conference. "You can even tell, like, getting him the ball more in space and his comfortability with the ability to do something with it after, and have that spatial awareness, is just continued growth for him.”

Collin Klein on TE Linkon Cure:



“He just keeps getting better and better. You can even tell, like, getting him the ball more in space and his comfortability with the ability to do something with it after, and have that spatial awareness, is just continued growth for him.” pic.twitter.com/qtAb3M5Ls6 — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) November 9, 2026

Against Colorado, Cure hauled in his first career touchdown reception, connecting with quarterback Blake Barnett on a 33-yard scoring play. It was the explosive play K-State envisioned when he signed.

He followed that performance with his most involved outing of the season against Oklahoma State.

Cure finished with five receptions for 33 yards while being targeted eight times. Although the yardage wasn’t overwhelming, the number of opportunities represented a significant development.

For a young tight end still establishing himself at the college level, eight targets suggest the coaching staff is becoming increasingly comfortable making him a focal point of the passing attack.

More importantly, Cure is beginning to demonstrate that he can contribute in multiple ways rather than simply serving as an occasional big-play threat.

The Potential Has Never Been the Question

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At 6-foot-6, Cure possesses the combination of size, athleticism and receiving ability that makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

His physical tools were a major reason he attracted national attention throughout his recruitment.

But transitioning from high school football to the Big 12 is rarely seamless, even for the most talented prospects.

Tight ends must learn to handle more complicated blocking assignments, recognize different defensive coverages, and develop chemistry with their quarterbacks.

Yet Cure’s recent performances suggest that he is becoming more comfortable with his responsibilities and finding ways to make an impact regardless of who is throwing him the football.

A Building Block for the Future

K-State has plenty of questions to answer heading into the final stretch, but Cure’s development should provide some optimism. The Wildcats need more offensive playmakers who can create mismatches and generate explosive plays.

Cure has the potential to become exactly that type of weapon.

His size makes him an attractive target in the red zone, while his athleticism gives Kansas State opportunities to create favorable matchups against linebackers and defensive backs.

The key moving forward will be ensuring his recent involvement becomes a consistent part of the offensive game plan.

His five catches for 33 yards aren't a monumental performance, but the significance goes beyond the statistics. Cure is beginning to earn more opportunities, and those opportunities are producing tangible results.

With Kansas State preparing to face TCU on Saturday, continuing to involve Cure could help an offense searching for more consistency.

For K-State, the emergence of Linkon Cure might be one of the most important positives to come out of an otherwise frustrating season.

And if his recent performances are any indication, his breakout may only be getting started.

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